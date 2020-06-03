Iconic Richland music festival goes ‘virtual’ due to pandemic

RICHLAND, Wash. — The annual Tumbleweed Music Festival in Tri-Cities will not be held in-person this year due to the pandemic.

Organizers announced this week that the festival – usually held at Howard Amon Park in Richland – will be held virtually on Labor Day Weekend. The only other time in its 23-year history that the event had to alter its plans was one year when a strong wind storm forced Saturday night’s concerts to be cancelled.

The event usually features musicians performing folk, blues and Americana on multiple stages. The free festival also offers workshops on topics like songwriting and guitar playing.

Now, artists will record performances ahead of time and they will be streamed on an online platform.

Despite the change, organizers are doing their best to retain as many unique features of the event that they can.

“We wanted to make sure that we kept that feeling of community,” said David Carson, coordinator for this year’s festival.

Carson said while the change has also created some new opportunities, they are disappointed they will not be able to have a physical festival and enjoy the experience of being outside and on the water.

“That part we won’t be able to recreate, but we can recreate some of it and putting this together is opening up a lot of new areas for us to think about and learn about,” he said. “That’s made it really interesting and exciting – everybody is just jumping in with both feet.”

To keep up with the latest plans for the Tumbleweed Music Festival, click here.

