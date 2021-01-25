ICY ROADS: Kennewick police respond to several crashes Monday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – The snow is falling across the region and officers with the Kennewick Police Department are warning drivers about the potential for dangerous driving conditions.

Officers wrote in a Facebook post Monday morning that they have been out with ‘several’ collisions with the city due to people driving too fast for conditions.

“Roads are slick, and our roads department is working hard to keep the roads safe,” the department wrote.

Other agencies, including the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, are responding to other crashes around the region.