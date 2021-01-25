ICY ROADS: Kennewick police respond to several crashes Monday
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – The snow is falling across the region and officers with the Kennewick Police Department are warning drivers about the potential for dangerous driving conditions.
Officers wrote in a Facebook post Monday morning that they have been out with ‘several’ collisions with the city due to people driving too fast for conditions.
“Roads are slick, and our roads department is working hard to keep the roads safe,” the department wrote.
Other agencies, including the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, are responding to other crashes around the region.
The Benton County Road’s Department is hard at work this morning clearing and sanding roads. We appreciate their effort in helping keep those on the roads safe.
According to Trooper Chris Thorson with Washington State Patrol, 13 crashes have been reported in the Tri-Cities area since snow started falling on Sunday. He also released stats for Yakima and Walla Walla:
Collision totals from the start of the snow fall yesterday:
Tri-Cities….13
Grandview….9
Yakima…..5
Walla Walla….2
One common denominator: People are driving too fast for the roadway conditions.
Officers recommend giving yourself plenty of extra time to get to your destination and leave enough following distance between your vehicle and others.
