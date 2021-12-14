Icy Yakima roads lead to five morning collisions on I-82 and S.R. 97

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — Washington State Troopers investigated several crashes on Tuesday morning; most of which were caused by icy, freezing conditions on various Yakima County roadways.

State Trooper Chris Thorson confirmed that WSP investigated five separate crashes on I-82 and S.R. 97 in Yakima County on December 14. Temperatures fell below freezing during the early morning, causing black ice to form on the roadways.

As a result, various highways became slick and difficult to drive on at high speeds. Trooper Thorson said in a tweet that drivers need to “adjust your speed drastically while driving on black ice this coming winter.”

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, State Patrol received a report of a single-vehicle injury collision approx. four miles west of Toppenish.

A WSP investigation confirms that a 45-year-old Toppenish woman was driving westbound on I-82 when she lost control of her vehicle. Her 2001 Ford Explorer rolled on the Interstate and eventually came to a rest on its wheels.

Once emergency responders made contact with the victim, she was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for medical attention. No further details regarding her status or condition have been publically revealed.

However, authorities confirm that her vehicle was totaled and that she is being charged with driving with wheels off the roadway. There was no reason to believe that the driver was under the influence at the time of the accident.

Drive safe—especially with more ice, snow and slush on the roadways this winter.

