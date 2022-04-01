ICYMI: WRPS $40,000 donation helps fund local STEM programs in the Tri-Cities
The money will be used to expand the STEM education offered in local middle and high schools.
RICHLAND, Wash.– Students in the Tri-Cities will benefits from a $40,000 contribution. The donation was announced this school year by the Washington State STEM Education Foundation.
The money, donated by Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS), will be used to expand the local foundation’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) related programs.
The STEM like ME!℠ program grants help allocate funding from the new donation, including recipient Falcon Flyers Aircraft Club at Hanford High School.
