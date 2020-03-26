Idaho COVID-19 cases increase by over 50%

Associated Press by Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Idaho has jumped by more than 50% Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after Gov. Brad Little announced a statewide stay-at-home order.

According to a running count kept by Johns Hopkins University, there are now more than 138 people in 17 counties confirmed to have COVID-19 in Idaho.

The university’s tally updates more frequently than the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s online count.

Little’s stay-at-home order requires Idaho’s 1.75 million residents to self-isolate at home unless they are healthcare workers, public safety employees or other “essential workers” such as grocery store employees.

