Idaho deputy dies after he was struck by another deputy’s vehicle

Dep. Wyatt Maser (Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office)

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a sheriff’s deputy was hit and killed by another deputy when both were responding to a crash early Monday morning.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who was killed as 23-year-old Wyatt Maser. A procession and funeral service is scheduled for Friday, May 22.

The sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement that the accident happened when the deputies were responding to the scene of a rollover vehicle crash before sunrise on Monday.

The first deputies to arrive saw a woman who was involved in the rollover crash walking away from the vehicle while holding a machete, according to the sheriff’s office. They ordered her to put down the machete, but she refused and continued walking away. The deputies were talking to the woman when a third deputy driving to the scene came upon the three of them in the dark, hitting Maser with the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says Maser was severely injured, and died after being transported to a nearby hospital. The woman was also taken to a hospital for medical treatment and a mental evaluation.

The case is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is devastated by this event and our hearts are with [Maser’s] family and friends,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

