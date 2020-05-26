Idaho highway crash sends four motorcyclists to hospital

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Four motorcyclists were rushed to a Kootenai hospital Monday after a crash involving three motorcycles.

Idaho State Police shut down multiple lanes on I-90 near Fourth of July Pass shortly before noon. According to authorities, 52-year-old James Pound was driving west with two other motorcycles.

Troopers said Pound was driving adjacent to one motorcycle, driven by 52-year-old Christopher Loll when he bumped into him. Loll crashed into the center divider and was thrown from the bike. He landed on the eastbound shoulder.

Pound also crashed. Meanwhile, the third motorcyclist and his passenger tried to avoid the accident, but crashed into Pound’s bike.

Everyone involved was sent to Kootenai Medical Center. The extent of their injuries and conditions are not known. Authorities said all of them were wearing helmets.

The crash shut down lanes for about an hour. The investigation is ongoing.

All lanes are back open.

