Idaho man breaks into Richland motel room, threatens to kill

PC: Richland Police Department

RICHLAND, Wash. – A man was arrested in Pasco on Sunday after breaking into a Richland motel room and threatening to kill someone.

According to the Richland Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, 60-year-old John Roberts of Idaho broke into the room at the Economy Inn armed with a pipe and made threats to kill a man.

Roberts then ran away and took off in a vehicle. Witnesses told police the vehicle description.

Soon after, Richland police found Roberts driving – leading to a chase that ended in Pasco.

Roberts was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for burglary and eluding a police vehicle.

