Idaho man dies in Eastern Washington car crash

by Margo Cady

WAITSBURG, Wash. — A man has died in Walla Walla County after a single car crash on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at milepost 352 on East Highway 12. The car left the road and struck an Embankment, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The cause of the accident is still unknown. The man from Burley, Idaho, was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

