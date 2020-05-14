Idaho phase 2 reopening begins Saturday, bars to reopen sooner

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little confirmed that the state will move into Phase 2 of their reopening plan on Saturday.

With Phase 2, several businesses will finally be able to reopen—restaurant dining rooms, indoor gyms, recreational centers and hair salons—as long as they follow safety protocols.

Additionally, Gov. Little announced that the reopening of bars, previously scheduled for Phase 4, has now been shifted to open on May 30 for Phase 3.

Even so, many safety measures remain in place. Gov. Little asks out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days, unless coming from an area with low infection rates. The state recently acquired 8,000 testing kits, and are anticipating 40,000 additional kits.

Gov. Little also noted that small businesses can apply for a 30-day supply of PPE through the state’s supply website.

Comments

comments