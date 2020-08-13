Idaho police chief shot and killed man at campground, sheriff’s office says

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — The Bonners Ferry Police Chief shot and killed a 73-year-old man at a southern Idaho campground earlier this month, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Chief Brian Zimmerman was off-duty at the time and fired shots that killed Russel V. Liddell of Boise.

Liddell reportedly confronted a group of 16 to 18 people around 10:30 p.m. on August 1 at the Tin Cup Campground in Custer County. The Sheriff’s Office said Liddell was not a part of the group and did not know any of the campers.

According to the CCSO, there was a verbal altercation between Liddell and members of the group, which led to shots being fired. Detectives were reportedly advised that members of the large group tried to treat Liddell and quickly moved to an area with cell service to call 911. Multiple agencies responded to the area at that time and have been continuing to gather information related to the incident. 4 News Now has reached out to the Custer County Jail to see whether or not Zimmerman has been charged with a crime. The Bonners Ferry Police Department did not have a comment when asked if Zimmerman has been placed on leave.

