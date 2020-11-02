Idaho priest serving 25 years for child porn dies in prison

Associated Press by Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest who possessed more than 2,500 images of what investigators called the most disturbing child pornography they had ever seen has died in prison.

Father W. Thomas Faucher, 75, died Thursday norming at the Idaho State Correctional Institution, the Idaho Department of Correction said.

Faucher was found unresponsive in the facility’s medical unit, and life-saving attempts failed, department spokesman Jeff Ray told KTVB-TV. Ray said the death appeared to be due to natural causes.