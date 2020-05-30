Idaho set to advance to Phase 3 on Saturday

KXLY News Staff by KXLY News Staff

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little announced Thursday that Idaho is set to move into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan on Saturday.

Little’s “Idaho Rebounds” plan has set a two-week time frame for each phase. The state is allowed to advance to the next phase as long as all criteria set by public health officials is met.

State health officials said they looked at President Trump’s “Opening Up America Again” plan for guidance, and tailored them to fit Idaho.

Additional factors were included in the state’s decision to advance to phase 3; epidemiologic criteria (including rate of transmission), healthcare capacity (ability to handle outbreaks, hospital capacity) and access to personal protective equipment.

The state felt Idaho fit the goals for each criteria and said hospitals have a 10-day supply of PPE.

Under phase 3, people are allowed to gather in groups of 10 to 50 people as long as social distancing is maintained. Bars can reopen, but nightclubs must stay closed. Non-essential travel can also resume and employees can return to work if proper protocols are met.

Little also announced the opening of movies theaters will be moved up by two weeks. Theaters can now open on Saturday, coinciding with the start of Phase 3.

“We’ve been able to protect the healthy and safety of Idahoans, while allowing our economy to open up safely,” Little said.

Comments

comments