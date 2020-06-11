Idaho to enter phase 4 of reopening plan on Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little announced Thursday that Idaho will advance to the final phase of the Idaho Rebounds plan on Saturday.

As with the previous stages of the reopening plan, stage 4 is expected to continue for two weeks.

“We almost didn’t make it to stage 4 this week,” Little said. “We made it, but we’re not spiking the football.”

Health officials said they are concerned about seeing more cases, which they have in recent days. However, those health authorities say this in part because the state has increased its testing nearly twofold.

The governor stressed the importance of practicing safety measures and social distancing to ensure Idahoans stay safe.

In stage 4, Idahoans can gather in groups of 50 or more people, can resume non-essential travel and visit congregate facilities like senior-living home and jails.

Nightclubs can also operate with diminished standing-room occupancy and large venues, like sporting venues, can operate limited physical distancing protocols.

Additionally, employers can resume unrestricted staff in worksites.

