Idaho’s largest school district cancels classes Monday after more than 650 teachers call out sick

Carissa Lehmkuhl

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho’s largest school district will not hold classes on Monday as originally planned after 652 teachers called in sick, according to KBOI.

A spokesperson for the West Ada School District says out of 2,145 teachers, 652 took a sick day on Monday.The sick calls left approximately 500 positions unfilled, according to the district’s superintendent in a letter to parents. The district plans to “reassess the situation” on Monday, the letter said.

The sick calls came after the board’s decision to move to a hybrid schedule at a special meeting on Thursday. During the meeting, the president of the West Ada Education Association told board members that some teachers would not go into their classrooms on Monday if learning was not entirely remote.

In the letter to parents, the superintendent also voiced a need for more substitute teachers and directed readers to a website to apply.