Identities released of mother and three children who died in Benton City fire on Thursday

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Benton County Coroner Bill Leach has released the identities of the four victims that died Thursday after a fire broke out at Green Acres mobile home park in Benton City.

Officials reported that Marcaria Martinez-Garcia, 32, Luz Garcia-Martinez, 17, Luis Garcia-Martinez, 15, and Michelle Garcia-Martinez, 6, died in the overnight fire.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Autopsies will be conducted on Tuesday to provide more information.

