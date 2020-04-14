If needed, state officials could reopen Astria Regional within a few days’ time

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — With the state plan to temporarily reopen Astria Regional Medical Center put on hold, residents are asking questions about what happens to the building in the interim.

Dr. Raquel Bono — retired Navy vice admiral and director of the state’s COVID-19 response — told KAPP-KVEW the state has already paid the $1.5 million rent for April. Officials will keep the building on retainer by paying the monthly rent, but will reevaluate at the end of each month to determine if the state still needs to keep the facility as its contingency plan.

“What we’re trying to do by taking care of patients in long-term care facilities is to get as far upstream as possible, so that we can prevent the downstream surge and stress on our healthcare system,” Bono said.

Bono explained the state’s decision-making process — starting with why they decided to rent the closed hospital in the first place.

Concerned that Eastern Washington didn’t have enough hospital beds to keep up with the overflow of COVID-19 patients, state officials’ determined at the onset of the pandemic that increasing resources in the region was a priority.

However, once Bono and other officials visited the Yakima area and saw in-person the preparations made by local healthcare facilities like Virginia Mason Memorial hospital and Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg, including increasing ICU bed space, they had to reevaluate their priorities.

Bono said local health officials asked for further testing capacity, but assured her that they would be fine without the 250-bed alternative care site at this time.

“I had a chance to visit with the folks at Memorial … What they showed me was how much work they’d already done,” Bono said. “It was just amazing. It is a model for the rest of the state.”

Bono stressed that the decision was made in concert with local authorities and was made only when they convinced her that postponing the opening of the alternative care site would not negatively affect their ability to care for patients.

“What I want, more than anything, is to make sure that people who are on the front lines, who are taking care of the community members, have whatever they need,” Bono said.

Once that need was met by local health officials, Bono said the state started its reevaluation and determined that the greatest need was in its long-term care facilities, which have been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks.

Long-term care facilities contain large populations of high-risk patients — older people and those with underlying conditions — who need hospitalization at a higher rate than younger, healthy people.

Bono said that by reducing spread in those facilities, the number of hospitalizations and deaths will decrease, leaving the aforementioned alternative care site unnecessary.

However, if the spread dramatically increases statewide and hospitals exceed their capacity, Bono said the state will be able to reopen the alternative care site at Astria Regional Medical Center quickly to deal with the overflow.

Some residents have asked why officials didn’t start by addressing the outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the first place, before looking into adding beds for surge capacity.

“I think part of the reason why we weren’t able to do it at first was that we were very overwhelmed with the number of patients that were having to be admitted and … with how sick they were when they presented,” Bono said. “But I’m hoping that we’re a lot smarter this time.”

The state is currently evaluating the need of different long-term care facilities, both in Western and Eastern Washington to determine where resources should be reallocated.

About 100 personnel from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services previously earmarked for the Yakima site will go to long-term care facilities to help train employees there in ways to prevent further spread, something Bono said will help decrease the rate of infection there.

Simply put, here’s the decision-making process as heard from Bono, who leads the statewide COVID-19 efforts:

INITIAL NEED: State officials initially prioritized adding hospital beds because they were watching the number of COVID-19 patients rapidly increase and worried Eastern Washington didn’t have the capacity to handle the surge. That’s why they entered into a lease agreement to rent the former Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima, which would have provided about 250 beds to treat non-COVID-19 patients, so hospitals could focus on treating those with the virus

State officials initially prioritized adding hospital beds because they were watching the number of COVID-19 patients rapidly increase and worried Eastern Washington didn't have the capacity to handle the surge. That's why they entered into a lease agreement to rent the former Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima, which would have provided about 250 beds to treat non-COVID-19 patients, so hospitals could focus on treating those with the virus

– : Officials then saw the need for beds decrease, as people followed the stay at home order and local hospitals worked together to increase their capacity. Once they realized their initial concerns had been taken care of and were assured by local health officials that they’d be okay without the alternative care site for the time being, the state started reevaluating its priorities. NEW PRIORITY: State officials landed on prioritizing long-term care facilities because the outbreaks among the high risk individuals there have led to an increased rate of infection, hospitalizations and deaths than younger, healthier people in the general public. Officials hope by slowing the spread at those facilities, they’ll decreasing hospitalizations, which would render the alternative care site unnecessary.

