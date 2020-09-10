If trends continues, Tri-Cities student will be back in school within weeks rather than months

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Coronavirus activity in the Tri-Cities is approaching “moderate” levels, and if cases continue to drop at current rates, students will be back in school in a matter of weeks as opposed to months, Benton-Franklin Health Officer, Dr. Amy Person, told reporters on Thursday.

“The health district, like many others in the community, we do want kids back in school. We know that’s where kids do the best, and for may of them, we know it provides so much more than just education,” said Dr. Person.

She said the most recent data showed Benton County at 133 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, and Franklin County was at 203 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.

The goal for students to return to school is fewer than 75 cases per 100,000 days. Preliminary data shows that Benton County may have already dropped below the 75 case mark this week, but Person said more time is needed to confirm this is true.

“I am very encouraged to even see preliminary numbers indicating that disease activity is dropping to the moderate levels, and our best hope is for that to continue,” said Person.

She said local cases have spiked a couple weeks after each major holiday during the pandemic, so the health district will be watching for a spike in cases in coming days stemming from the Labor Day holiday.

“I am optimistic that if the residents of Benton and Franklin county, over the Labor Day holiday, continued to practice those infection control habits that they have been doing — the masking, the maintaining physical distance, keeping gatherings down to five or less persons outside the household and staying home when sick — that this preliminary finding may be something that will hold true over the next two weeks,” said Person.

She added that when Benton and Franklin counties drop below the “magic number” of 75 cases per 100,000 residents, it will still take several days of preparation to allow kids back in schools for a hybrid learning model of in-person and online classes.

Still, she said students will most likely be back in school “earlier rather than later” this fall.