‘I’m so thankful’: Yakima nurse grateful after community holds mass prayer, parade of cars at local hospital

YAKIMA, Wash. — As registered nurse Sarah Koffler left work Tuesday night, she saw dozens of cars honking, playing loud music and people praying over the hospital where she spends most of her day.

“It was just so refreshing knowing that we’re not in this alone, that there are people out there that are praying for us and supporting us,” Koffler said.

Moments after Koffler drove away from the scene, she stopped her car on the side of the road and took to Facebook Live to say thank you to her community.

“The greatest part of tonight was walking out and just seeing that there were so many people who not just were thinking of us, but praying for us,” Koffler said. “I’m so thankful for that.”

The event was organized by Yakima faith communities out of a desire to show health care workers they are not alone; groups of cars visited local nursing homes before ending in the parking lot of Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, flashing their hazard lights and praying for those working to help residents amid the pandemic.

Working in a unit dedicated to ruling out whether a patient has COVID-19, Koffler is on the front lines in the war against the virus.

“There’s some days where it’s really hard and it’s really stressful on everybody … We can’t love our kids, physically, if we want to,” Koffler said. “We can’t share a straw, you know, we can’t breathe on each other.”

Seeing the impact of COVID-19 frequently and firsthand, Koffler advises everyone in the community to stay home and continue staying apart from each other.

“Please don’t take it lightly because we see things at work that you don’t see. — and it’s hard to see,” Koffler said. “Stay home, stay put.”

Koffler said people should stay home, even if they’re not worried about themselves: do it for those around you, especially for children, elderly people and those who must continue working on the front lines.

“It can be very disheartening,” Koffler said. “But my trust is in the Lord — and that’s it.”

Koffler asks community members to pray for all the essential workers they know; if they don’t pray, she still encourages them to send out a text message or contact them on Facebook to let them know that someone believes in them and is here for them.

“Reach out to those that you love because everybody fights a battle that we don’t see,” Koffler said.

