Improvements Monday with sunshine returning -Kristin

Happy Monday!

A lingering shower is possible early this morning from the Tri-Cities into the foothills. The rain won’t last long with sunshine returning late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures today will climb to around average into the low 60’s.

A beautiful day is ahead on Tuesday with more sun and a nice warm-up into the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees. Another system will drop through the Pacific Northwest Wednesday afternoon into the evening bringing more cloud cover and increasing wind. Gusts at times Wednesday afternoon could be up to 25 MPH. Look for highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Back to sunshine Thursday into the upcoming weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.