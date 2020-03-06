IN-DEPTH: Former Selah PD officer accused of assault, sexual misconduct with Selah High School students, WSP says

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

SELAH, Wash. — A Selah police officer accused of assault with a firearm and sexual misconduct may face criminal charges following a months-long investigation by Washington State Patrol.

Troopers began investigating alleged criminal behavior by Sgt. Jerald Smith on Nov. 8, 2019, when the case was referred to WSP by the Selah Police Department.

KAPP-KVEW obtained more than 400 pages of investigative documents detailing the allegations against Smith, involving incidents which occurred both on and off-duty as a police officer.

WSP investigators first examined reports of a domestic violence-related assault that reportedly occurred in November 2017, while Smith was on-duty and carrying his department-issued handgun.

According to the WSP report, Smith was taking a break from work when a woman reportedly confronted him about concerns she had regarding his behavior, the report said.

The woman told investigators Smith became upset, pulled his gun on her and held it pointed in her direction for about two minutes before turning the gun on himself and threatening to commit suicide.

“She thought her life ‘was over’ and ‘that might be it,'” the report said.

Records show the woman told investigators Smith had threatened to kill himself multiple times, as well as threatening to stalk her and taking her phone away when she attempted to call 911.

“Smith has threatened to ‘induce harm’ on [the woman] or her attorney,” the report said.

The woman described numerous other incidents, including Smith allegedly tracking her car and phone without her knowledge, restraining her from leaving a building and various assaults in which she suffered injuries to her hand, arms and back, the report said.

KAPP-KVEW obtained additional court documents not included in the report, which detail domestic violence incidents happening over a period of time from 2014 to 2019.

“I feared my life was in danger and I feared he might take his as well,” the woman said in court documents.

When asked in documents if Smith had ever “used, displayed or threatened to use a firearm or other dangerous weapon in a felony,” the woman said he had.

“Yes. He is a police officer who uses [and] abuses his power [and] authority,” the woman said in court documents.

She went on to say Smith, “uses his experience and authority to harass, threaten [and] stalk.”

In court documents, the woman listed at least more than a dozen incidents over a five-year period, including at least six where Smith had allegedly threatened to kill himself.

“I am extremely fearful of [Smith],” the woman said in court documents. “[He] uses his position in the police department to threaten and intimidate me.”

During the investigation, state troopers learned about an Oct. 7, 2019 incident, where Smith arrived at the Selah Police Department to confront a coworker he’d been having a sexual relationship with, reportedly threatening to kill both her and her husband.

Records show Smith later called a superior officer to tell him the police department was a “cesspool” that made him a “monster” and that he was resigning.

The next day, investigators said Smith went to a Selah home to contact a woman who had a protection order against him, refused to leave and was contacted by Yakima County sheriff’s deputies.

“After a determination was made that no crime was committed, personnel affiliated with a local police crisis team met with Mr. Smith,” the report said.

Smith agreed to enter into a mental health treatment center in Draper, Utah, where he was admitted; he was later transferred to another mental health facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, the report said.

On Nov. 6, 2019, Selah police officials received a phone call from Smith.

“During the call, Mr. Smith stated he was aware of the protection order and admitted to holding a gun to his head,” the report said.

When Selah police officials were informed about the prior incident involving the Yakima County sheriff’s deputies, they filed paperwork to place Smith on administrative leave and referred the investigation to WSP.

In the following months, investigators contacted dozens of witnesses and gathered hundreds of pages of documents regarding the allegations against Smith.

According to the report, a former reserve officer at the Selah Police Department reportedly told investigators she left the department due to Smith’s inappropriate behavior.

“The former reserve officer stated she was never sexually assaulted by Mr. Smith, but indicated she did feel harassed, after being exposed to pornographic images and/or videos on a routine basis,” the report said.

Those incidents happened when the woman was alone with Smith and were never reported to the department, the report said.

Smith began his law enforcement career in 2004 as a corrections officer for the City of Yakima; during that time, he also served as a reserve police officer for the City of Selah.

In January 2005, Smith became a full-time Selah police officer, eventually serving as a sergeant, a reserve unit supervisor and a Taser instructor.

Smith also served as a school resource officer (SRO) at Selah High School for about four years, ending in October 2012, according to a department social media post.

Throughout the investigation, sources informed WSP of rumors surrounding Smith’s tenure as an SRO, namely, allegations that he’d had sexual relationships with students at Selah High School.

Records show the rumors involved at least three different girls, several of whom denied any inappropriate interactions with Smith or declined to speak with investigators regarding the accusations.

According to the report, at least one former Selah High School student confirmed the existence of a sexual encounter between her and Smith in 2011 at his home, wherein he’d reportedly provided her with alcohol.

During that time, the former student told investigators she was 18 and that the encounter was consensual.

“She did not consider herself to be a victim,” the report said.

In a social media post Thursday, the Selah Police Department responded to the allegations against Smith.

The Selah Police Department and the City of Selah are well aware of the criminal allegations, rumors and speculations… Posted by Selah Police Department on Thursday, March 5, 2020

According to the report, Smith has denied all allegations through his lawyer and declined to provide investigators with a formal statement.

In early February, investigators forwarded their findings to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic, who is reviewing the case to determine if criminal charges should be filed against Smith.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments