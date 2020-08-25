In mourning, still working: tough White River firefight gets tougher

For fire and forest workers, devastation extends beyond burned land

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Courtesy: Wasco County Sheriff's Office

Authorities with forest and fire agencies expressed sorrow and condolences Tuesday while addressing a firefighting death at the White River Fire in Oregon.

A helicopter pilot died Monday in a crash in Mt. Hood National Forest. The pilot’s name was not released during a media briefing midday Tuesday.

The USDA Forest Service said Monday the pilot was conducting bucket drops in a Type 1 Kmax when the helicopter went down.

Suzanne Flory, the communications director for the Northwest Region of the Forest Service, said the crash investigation is ongoing and more information will be shared with the public when it is available.

“It’s never easy,” Flory said of the loss of life on the firelines. “We just want to respect the family.”

Authorities did say the man worked for a private company that was contracted to help with the fire. The company is based out of Bozeman, Montana.

“Firefighting aircraft are integral to firefighting,” said White River Fire Incident Commander Brian Goff, adding the pilot had been working on the fire for several days leading up to the crash. “Our hearts go out to the family.”

“The firefighting community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic loss and our condolences go out to the pilot’s family, friends, and co-workers,” reads a message on InciWeb, the government website used to keep people informed about large wildfires.

A Type 2 Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 9 is in charge of the White River Fire, one of ten Type-2 wildfires in the Pacific Northwest right now, according to John Giller, the Forest Service’s fire aviation director in the Pacific Northwest.

Giller said more than 5,000 people are working on the ten fires; most of the fires have “good containment.”

The White River Fire is now the #2 priority of the ten large fires, Giller said, and was 15% contained at 1,266 acres as of 1 p.m. New closures were also announced Tuesday.

The largest of the ten wildfires is the Palmer Fire in Okanogan County. The fire was approaching 18,000 acres in size midday Tuesday and was about half-contained.