In one month, Tri-City health officials have reported 571 cases of COVID-19, 36 deaths

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton Franklin Health District has reported 571 cases of COVID-19 and 36 related deaths since March 17.

On Thursday, the health district announced two more Benton County residents have died — 50s and a man in his 70s, both with underlying health conditions.

There are at least 364 cases in Benton County and 207 cases in Franklin County. Of those cases, 136 are considered “probable,” meaning those patients were not lab-tested but showed COVID-19 symptoms after having close contact with an infected person.

Thirty-five people are currently hospitalized with the virus in the Tri-Cities area. Those people make up about 12% of hospitalized patients in the region.

There are 176 cases involving residents and staff at 10 senior homes in the area, and 27 of the 36 deaths are associated with senior homes.

Fifty-one cases in Benton and Franklin counties are associated with the Tyson beef plant in Wallula.

