Increased fire danger with wind gusts up to 25 MPH -Kristin

After a very hot Tuesday with spots into the triple digits, we will have a few changes around the area today. A weak system will bring a few more clouds with a slight chance of a sprinkle, although most spots will stay dry today. There is also a small thunderstorm chance in the Blues. Winds will increase with gusts at times today between 15 to 25 MPH. Our fire danger will be higher than normal because of the winds and mountain thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 90’s today.

Back to plenty of sunshine with more hot days ahead for the end of the week. Look for highs in the mid 90’s Thursday with another 100 degree day on Friday. More changes expected for the weekend. Dry, but cooler Saturday in the mid to upper 80’s. Rain chances go up on Sunday with below average temperatures in the upper 70’s.