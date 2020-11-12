Indoor children’s playground in Kennewick reopening Friday

KENNEWICK, Wash. – iPlay Experience, an indoor playground for kids in Kennewick, is reopening this week.

They shared the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening:

“Exciting news! Our doors will be open to the public back again on Nov 13th. Visit us this weekend to discover what’s new in iPlay. More announcements to come.”

The business opened around the beginning of the year, but by March they closed their doors due to Governor Inslee’s statewide shutdown

At that time eight months ago, iPlay published this statement:

“We are all in this together, we are beyond heartbroken to close our doors, however, we value the health and safety of our staff, our children and overall community more than anything.”

In response to the news of iPlay’s reopening, people in the comment section were both excited and curious as to how a business like this would keep the place clean and social distance the kids.