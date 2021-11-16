Industrial building partially collapses in Pasco windstorm

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — A large metal building on Industrial Way in Pasco partially collapsed with dozens of people on-site on Monday afternoon

Initial reports trickled in shortly after 3:30 p.m. on November 15, 2021, according to Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department.

The large metal structure is currently under construction, so there was a multitude of people at the scene of the incident when parts of the building toppled over.

Shearer confirmed that there were 54 people on-site at the time of this building’s partial collapse.

At this point, authorities have confirmed 100% accountability from construction staff, and no one has been reported injured during preliminary response.

However, they have cleared this structure and a neighboring building in case other parts of the metal structure fall.

Authorities are actively investigating to uncover the cause of this collapse. However, high-speed winds are blowing across Southern Washington and Northern Oregon on Monday afternoon

The wind peaked at 46 MPH in Pasco at the time this article is being published and was likely a contributing factor.

KAPP KVEW Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo provided further details about the impending winds during her morning forecast and an article on our website, which you can read by clicking the link above.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are announced.

