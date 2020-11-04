Initial results show Referendum 90 with 60 percent approval in Washington state

Preliminary election results* show more than half the votes are in favor of approving Referendum 90, which would require all public schools statewide to provide comprehensive sexual health education by the 2022-23 school year.

As of 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday, 59.8% or 1,893,056 votes were counted in favor of approving the referendum, with 40.2% or 1,273,974 votes in favor of rejecting it.

If passed, Referendum 90 would be the first voter-approved sexual health education law in the United States.

Earlier this year, legislators passed Senate Bill 5395 to require comprehensive sexual health education in public schools. The bill was signed into law, but opponents gathered signatures to put the matter on the ballot as Referendum 90: Sex Education in Public Schools Measure.

Supporters said the law would help students to establish healthy relationships, prevent sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancies, and help give them the tools they need to protect them from sexual predators.

“It’s so important that we teach kids accurate information so that they go into the world with that fund of knowledge about how to protect themselves and how to make responsible decisions,” said Dr. Elizabeth Meade with the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Meade said she often treats teenagers who have been sexually assaulted, contracted sexually transmitted infections or have had an unintended pregnancy.

“I know that in communities and states where there’s quality, medically accurate, evidence-based sex information, those teens are much more likely to protect themselves from all of those things,” Meade said.

Opponents have voiced concerns about lack of funding for the proposed changes, the power the law gives the state over local school district and about potentially age-inappropriate materials being taught to children.

“We wouldn’t be having this conversation now if we weren’t talking about a statewide, one-size-fits-all mandate and this is where there’s a lot of concern,” said Mindie Wirth, heads of Parents For Safe Schools, the main campaign to reject the referendum.

Wirth clarified that while Parents For Safe Schools is against the referendum, it is not against providing students with medically accurate and age-appropriate sexual health education.

“I just want to be clear that our group is not anti-sex ed or even an abstinence-only group; we do think that we should have common sense sex ed in schools,” Wirth said. “We want to keep kids safe too.”

For more than 30 years, public schools in Washington state have been required to provide annual instruction about HIV and AIDS prevention beginning in 5th grade and continuing through middle and high school.

Local school districts currently have the ability to individually determine whether they want to provide additional sexual health education. Though, in accordance with the 2007 Healthy Youth Act, whatever they teach must be medically and scientifically accurate.

In 2013, the state legislature added another rule, requiring any public school that offered sexual health education to also provide age-appropriate information about sex offense laws pertaining to victims who are minors.

While Senate Bill 5395 would take away school districts’ choice about whether to provide comprehensive sexual education, but proponents said it would still allow them flexibility in how they teach it.

According to the bill, comprehensive sexual education is defined as, “recurring instruction in human development and reproduction that is medically accurate, age-appropriate and inclusive of all students.”

Opponents of the bill have claimed that “comprehensive” means that sexual health information will be integrated into all other classes, but supporters said that’s not what it does at all.

“Nothing in this section expresses legislative intent to require that comprehensive sexual health education, or components of comprehensive sexual health education, be integrated into curriculum, materials, or instruction in unrelated subject matters or courses,” the bill said.

According to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, “the word comprehensive refers to instruction covering a wide variety of topics over time, as reflected in the next question. It does not refer to instruction that is embedded in other content areas.”

Under the new law, comprehensive sexual education curriculum would have to include information about:

The physiological, psychological, and sociological developmental process experienced by an individual;

The development of intrapersonal and interpersonal skills to communicate, respectfully and effectively, to reduce health risks and choose healthy behaviors and relationships based on mutual respect and affection, and free from violence, coercion, and intimidation;

Health care and prevention resources;

Abstinence and other methods of preventing unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases;

The development of meaningful relationships and avoidance of exploitative relationships;

Understanding the influences of family, peers, community and the media throughout life on healthy sexual relationships;

Affirmative consent and recognizing and responding safely and effectively when violence or a risk of violence is or may be present, with strategies that include bystander training.

According to OSPI, school districts can keep their current curriculum if it meets these standards. If not, they can add materials to the curriculum, pick from a list of curricula that meet the standards or create their own, new curriculum in entirety.

“Public schools are encouraged to review their comprehensive sexual health education curricula and choose a curriculum from the list developed under subsection (4) of this section,” the bill said.

If a school chooses to go with a curriculum not on the list or create their own, they must consult with OSPI and conduct a review of the curriculum to ensure it complies with the set standards.

“Districts would need to provide the name of the curriculum they are using and describe how it meets state requirements, but OSPI does not have the authority to approve or deny districts’ choices,” the OSPI website reads.

Parents will still be able to review their school district’s proposed curriculum in advance and choose to exempt their child from comprehensive sexual health education if they wish.

Wirth said the main concern is about the control the bill takes away from school districts and gives to state education officials.

“When we talk about the idea that school districts can create their own curriculum, that’s true, but that curriculum still needs to meet the same comprehensive sex ed standards set by OSPI, so really, you’re not given much of a choice,” Wirth said.

OSPI has maintained that the new law does not restrict local control.

“Most districts are already providing sexual health education and will be able to continue using the same curriculum,” the OSPI website reads. “School districts will still work with parents, families, and the community to select or create a curriculum that best meets the needs of their students and communities.”

Opponents have expressed feeling unheard in the process; they proposed 25 amendments to the bill, all of which they say were turned down.

“Believe it or not, there’s a lot of things that we share in terms of a goal with the Approve R90 campaign,” Wirth said. “We just don’t necessarily agree with the approach.”

Wirth said another concern is the lack of funding; the new law does not come with money for local school districts to use in adapting or changing curriculums.

According to the bill’s fiscal impact statement, there would be no additional costs for state government, but “school districts may incur costs, but those costs are indeterminate and are dependent upon local decisions regarding the adoption process and training for any new curriculum adopted.”

School districts may use free sexual health education curricula that is available. Any costs outside of that would be discretionary on the part of local school districts, according to the fiscal impact statement.

Additionally, the statement notes that there are, “federally-funded grant programs are available to provide financial assistance to districts for implementation.”

There are also questions and concerns about the potential curricula listed as options by OSPI; opponents said they’ve identified areas within two of the curricula — Flash and 3Rs — that are not age-appropriate.

An ad by Parents For Safe Schools claims, “Referendum 90 will force schools across the state to teach graphic, extreme, sexual content starting in elementary school.”

Informed Parents of Washington, another group against the referendum, listed examples of lessons reportedly taken from the two curriculums. One lesson, “Understanding Our Bodies — The Basics,” lists kindergarten as the target grade and teaches students anatomically correct terms for genitalia.

However, OSPI officials have said the examples are pulled from curriculum that may contain lessons for K-3 students, but are not intended to be used within the context of the referendum and are part of the list because of the lessons they have for older students.

The only thing required at the elementary school level is social and emotional learning, “a process of building awareness and skills in managing emotions, setting goals, establishing relationships, and making responsible decisions that support success in school and in life,” according to OSPI.

Parents For Safe Schools had raised $439,981 in cash and $21,158 in in-kind donations as of Tuesday evening, according to the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission.

Top donors included George Rowley of Issaquah ($50,000 cash), small contributions ($36,380 cash), The Reagan Fund ($25,000 cash, $18,750 in-kind), Washington State Republican Party ($25,000 cash, $384 in-kind) and Jack Connelly of Tacoma ($25,000 cash).

Safe & Healthy Youth Washington, the main fundraiser behind the Approve 90 campaign, had raised about $1.4 million in cash and $249,668 in in-kind donations as of Tuesday evening, according to the PDC.

Top donors included Planned Parenthood Votes NW and Hawaii ($350,000 in cash, $126,792 in-kind), Washington Education Association ($150,000 cash, $4,850 in-kind), ACLU of Washington ($150,000 cash, $97,104 in-kind), SEIU Initiative Fund ($50,000 cash) and Group Health Foundation ($50,000 cash).

