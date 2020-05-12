Inmate at Sunnyside Jail tests positive for COVID-19

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — An inmate at the Sunnyside Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, the Yakima Health District said in a statement Monday.

The health district said it was notified of a positive case at the jail on Saturday, May 9.

“The inmate had been in isolation with limited contacts, and jail staff are following public health recommendations. An investigation was conducted to identify all close contacts to the individual, including staff and additional testing was conducted,” the health district said.

Results from the testing will be available in the next few days.

The Yakima Health District has been in communication with the Sunnyside Jail since March on

recommended infection prevention measures. These infection prevention measures include using

personal protective equipment, developing plans for grouping symptomatic residents together,

enforcing visitor limitations and communicating proactive sick leave policies for staff.

“We are working closely with the Sunnyside Jail to investigate COVID-19 at the facility.

COVID-19 in jails is particularly concerning because the inmates live in close quarters where

social distancing cannot be maintained. This means that COVID-19 can spread quickly. This

outbreak at the Sunnyside Jail, as a congregate living facility, is a high priority to ensure we can

stop the spread.” said Dr. Teresa Everson, Health Officer of the health district.

