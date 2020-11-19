Inslee announces cap on third-party delivery fees to help restaurants

Ted S. Warren A sign for curbside pickup is shown outside the Cascadia Grill, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in downtown Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Sunday that beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, indoor dining will not be allowed and that restaurants and bars will be limited to to-go service and outdoor dining with tables seating no more than five people. Restrictions and limitations were also announced for gyms, grocery stores, and other businesses as the state continues to combat a rising number of coronavirus cases.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — After shutting down the state again to combat COVID-19, Gov. Jay Inslee is now capping charges on restaurants from third-party delivery platforms such as UberEats and Postmates.

This proclamation will cap delivery fees at 15% and total fees at 18% of the order, alleviating some of the charges restaurants are facing.

“We recognize the challenges posed by COVID-19 to our restaurant community, and we’re grateful to third party delivery platforms that have made it possible for Washingtonians to continue supporting local restaurants, and allowed many businesses to stay open,” Inslee said.

“However, these are difficult times. We all must sacrifice during these uniquely challenging times to both support our businesses and slow the spread of COVID-19. We encourage Washingtonians to support their local restaurants safely through delivery and take-out options that are available.”

Inslee has faced backlash for closing down certain businesses to mitigate the spread. Many county officials, including mayor in the Tri-Cities have drafted letters to the governor asking for local businesses to reopen.

The proclamation takes effect Wednesday, Nov. 25. The new statewide charge cap is similar to what cities around Washington already have in place.

See the entire proclamation here.

