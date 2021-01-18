Inslee announces COVID-19 vaccination site in Kennewick

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Photo by Carole Feldman People 65 and older wait outside the Hattie Holmes Senior Wellness Center in Washington, Jan. 12, 2021, to get a coronavirus vaccine.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As part of Washington state’s goal to vaccinate 45,000 people per day, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that a vaccination site will open at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick next week.

Located at 1500 S Oak St. near Eastgate Park, the fairgrounds will provide a crucial service as Washington moves into Phase 1B of its vaccination efforts.

Gov. Inslee says Washington state health officials will receive assistance from the National Guard to operate this site. He added that volunteer vaccinators are being deployed to locations where additional hands are needed.

RELATED: Educators and school faculty urge Gov. Inslee to vaccinate them

While the national reserve of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines is limited, the state continues to acquire the necessary resources to vaccinate more thoroughly.

According to Inslee, the state’s vaccine allocations will be divided between these vaccination sites, local clinics and pharmacies.

Kennewick isn’t the only area where vaccination sites are being established. The Governor also announced vaccination sites in Spokane, Wenatchee and Ridgefield.

RELATED: Inslee says Washington state must work toward a “new normal”

There are preexisting vaccination sites in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties. They will continue to be provided with resources and dosages to ensure their own vaccination efforts.

This is a developing story. An update will be issued as more information is revealed.

RELATED: New COVID-19 testing site opens in Kennewick

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.