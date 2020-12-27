Inslee announces relief for pandemic unemployment benefit recipients

Q13 FOX NEWS STAFF by Q13 FOX NEWS STAFF

Gov. Jay Inslee announced a one-time payment for nearly 100,000 Washingtonians claiming unemployment benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, after President Trump didn’t sign a federal COVID-19 relief package before midnight Dec. 26.

“We are providing a bridge for some Washingtonians until the federal government finally acts. It is extremely unfortunate that the president has missed the deadline and allowed much-needed unemployment benefits to lapse for struggling workers and families,” Inslee said in the news release on Sunday.

WA state will provide funding for almost 100,000 Washingtonians who will lose federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits following President Trump’s refusal to act on the federal coronavirus relief package. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) December 27, 2020

Trump’s signature would have prevented a lapse in the PUA benefits. Inslee said the state anticipated the lapse in the relief bill, and worked to provide a one-time payment for those previously receiving PUA benefits. In total, $54 million to 94,555 people in the state will receive the payments. Inslee said the Employment Security Department will issuing the benefits later this week.

“In our state, we prepared for the possibility of a lapse in benefits and in anticipating it, we developed a plan for a one-time payment for those who have been receiving PUA benefits. Because we established a state backup plan, we can take action today to help some of those harmed by the president’s decision.

The PUA assists many not eligible to receive Unemployment Insurance benefits, such as independant contractors and self-employed workers.

$550 one-time emergency payment will be doled out by ESD to all PUA claimants in “active” status as of Nov. 21, equating to roughly two PUA payments. Inslee’s office said if the COVID-19 relief package is signed by Trump, benefits would be extended through March 14, 2021.

“Today, I am announcing that Washington state will provide $54 million to extend a one-time Pandemic Relief Payment to 94,555 people in our state who have been claiming PUA and will be immediately impacted by the lapse in federal benefits,” Inslee said. “The Employment Security Department will be issuing this state benefit later this week. This does not solve all the problems caused by the president’s inaction — we are doing what we can, but we simply do not have the ability to replace all of the unemployment supports in the relief package. However, for some people in our state who have been receiving PUA benefits, this will prevent an immediate loss of assistance at a time when they are most in need.

In a statement from the ESD office released on Sunday, Commissioner Suzi LeVine expressed the dire need for the emergency payments and gratitude toward Inslee’s actions.

“We know how critical these payments are to individuals and families across the state and we’re grateful to the governor for his leadership on this,” said LeVine. “The team at ESD has been working around the clock to get this new program ready. We will issue these one-time payments this week so that eligible claimants will have the funds as they head into the New Year.”