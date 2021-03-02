Inslee appoints former chief of staff as chair of Liquor & Cannabis Board

Governor Jay Inslee addresses the media from home Monday, December 21. (TVW)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed his former chief of staff as chairman of the state Liquor and Cannabis Board.

David Postman, who served as Inslee’s chief of staff from December 2015 until last November, will start his six-year term March 15. He succeeds former Board Chair Jane Rushford, whose term expired ended last month.

The appointment was announced Tuesday. The position, which is part-time, pays $66,420 a year.

Postman served in the Inslee administration since the governor took office in 2013, starting as executive director of communications before becoming chief of staff. He previously served as a senior director at Vulcan Inc., and before that was a political reporter for The Seattle Times.

Postman joins current board Members Ollie Garrett and Russ Hauge. The agency has licensing, enforcement, tax collection and/or regulatory roles concerning alcohol, cannabis, vape and tobacco.

It has a staff of approximately 350, and day-to-day operations are run by the agency’s director, Rick Garza.

