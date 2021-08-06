Inslee backs Biden, U.S. automakers’ commitment to electric vehicles

by Dylan Carter

Andrew Harnik President Joe Biden speaks with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee via teleconference during a meeting with governors to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness and response efforts, and hear firsthand about the ongoing impacts of the 2021 wildfire season in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee, an advocate for reducing the nation’s carbon emissions, backed a commitment from President Joe Biden and the U.S. auto industry to increase the number of electric cars produced and sold in the United States.

Joined by United Auto Workers leaders and executives from Ford and GM, President Biden announced a commitment to zero-emission vehicle sales on Thursday afternoon. Their joint goal is to have half of the cars produced and sold in the United States be zero-emission vehicles by the end of the decade.

Governor Inslee released a statement shortly after this announcement, highlighting the impact this shift would make on the nation’s carbon footprint:

“The Biden administration has taken much-needed actions to meaningfully reduce pollution from cars and trucks. Transportation is our country’s number one source of emissions. We thank President Biden for building from existing efforts between California and auto manufacturers in order to move swiftly. “As we’ve seen from the devastating droughts and wildfires raging across the West, climate change is already here. We must act boldly and urgently. As federal agencies take next steps, we urge the Biden Administration to enable state leadership by empowering states to accelerate the transition to clean cars and trucks through strong vehicle standards, and to deliver on its commitments of a nationwide build-out of clean vehicle and mass transit infrastructure. “Washington looks forward to its continued partnership with the Biden Administration, industries and other states to realize our clean energy future.”

Politicians aren’t the only groups looking toward the future with this initiative. The auto industry itself is making a substantial commitment to shifting its dynamic, and while auto leaders remain hopeful for what’s to come, they cannot make this shift without help.

As mentioned in the following statement from Ford, GM, and Stellantis, the goal of shifting half of all vehicle sales to zero-emission cars will only be made possible with significant assistance from the U.S. Government and a commitment from consumers:

Our recent product, technology, and investment announcements highlight our collective commitment to be leaders in the U.S. transition to electric vehicles. This represents a dramatic shift from the U.S. market today that can be achieved only with the timely deployment of the full suite of electrification policies committed to by the Administration in the Build Back Better Plan, including purchase incentives, a comprehensive charging network of sufficient density to support the millions of vehicles these targets represent, investments in R&D, and incentives to expand the electric vehicle manufacturing and supply chains in the United States.

Reshaping the U.S. auto industry and consumer market is a lofty goal; especially when you attach a 2030 deadline to it. However, today’s statements from Biden, auto leaders, and Governor Inslee show a clear commitment to building for the future.

