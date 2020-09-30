Inslee, Brown and 9 other governors respond to ‘threats on democratic process’

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and nine other governors released a joint statement Wednesday in response to “recent threats to the democratic process” and reports of efforts to circumvent the election results.

The statement was written in response to President Trump’s recent statements casting doubt on the reliability of the election process and his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses.

The other governors included in the statement are Govs. Gavin Newsom (CA), Phil Murphy (NJ), Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Tony Evers (WI), Tim Walz (MN), Ralph Northam (VA), John Carney (DE), Steve Sisolak (NV) and Michelle Lujan Grisham (NM).

The statement reads as follows: