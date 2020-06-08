Inslee calls for legislative action in WA following George Floyd’s death

David Mann by David Mann

OLYMPIA, Wash. — During a press conference Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee called for the state to take legislative action regarding law enforcement amid nationwide protests demanding justice for the death of George Floyd.

“I know that we have to rethink policing and public safety in Washington state,” Inslee said.

Inslee said a number of options will be considered, including a new process to independently investigate and prosecute officer-involved killings, rethinking use of force by police, including chokeholds, and creating legally-binding and enforceable obligation that officers report misconduct by fellow officers.

“Now, we know that much more is needed,” he said, adding that fixing police misconduct alone won’t solve the underlying problems of systemic racism.

Inslee said he will be convening a group of black leaders and representatives of other marginalized communities as well as law enforcement representatives to develop proposals to submit to the state Legislature.

“My hope is to collaborate with this group to write meaningful legislation in our state,” he said.

Gov. Jay Inslee will address the media today at 3pm to address the statewide demonstrations. Posted by Governor Jay Inslee on Monday, June 8, 2020

Comments

comments