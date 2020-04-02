Inslee calls on Washington manufacturers to join pandemic fight, make needed medical supplies

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee called on Washington manufacturers to be “soldiers in the COVID-19 fight” and consider helping make much needed medical supplies.

The state has distributed more than one million pieces of personal protective equipment, but said there is a need for more. The federal government has also been providing supplies, but Inslee said they are not being distributed fast enough to keep up with the demand in Washington.

“We believe that there is the best talent in the world, in making things and manufactured products, here in Washington,” Inslee said.

Inslee asked that manufacturers find how they can help. He suggested manufacturers with cloth products consider making masks, plastic manufacturers consider making the top piece of face shields and medical supply makers find ways to make vials.

He then said manufacturers should not get down if they are unable to make a whole product. He said parts are needed and any help will be welcomed.

Healthcare professionals have a dire need for N95 masks, swab test kits, vials, surgical masks, face shields, gloves and surgical gowns.

More information can be found here.

