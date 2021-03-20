Inslee dismisses Washington state travel advisory

(Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool) Inslee speaks with administrators and teachers in a question and answer session after visiting two classrooms at Firgrove Elementary School in Puyallup, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Students are back in school and all teachers and students are wearing masks.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Friday afternoon, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that he is rescinding the state’s travel advisory, which he put into place back in November 2020.

Instead of providing the state with its own travel advisory, Governor Inslee and the state of Washington are expected to follow the travel advisory set in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On November 13, 2020, Governor Inslee issued a travel advisory for anyone coming from outside of the state. Per the Governor’s Office, these were the stipulations set in place by the Washington state government: (1) those returning to Washington from other states or countries should self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival; and, (2) it encouraged Washingtonians to avoid non-essential out-of-state travel.

The Travel Requirements set in place by the CDC are as follows:

All air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board a flight to the United States. Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

Additionally, the following recommendations have been advised by CDC officials:

If you are eligible, get fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Before you travel, get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before your trip.

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when in public.

Avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who did not travel with you.

Get tested 3-5 days after your trip and stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel, even if your test is negative. If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

Follow all state and local recommendations or requirements after travel.

