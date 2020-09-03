Inslee, Durkan respond to Trump’s call to cut funding from ‘anarchist’ cities

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

President Trump is taking steps to cut off federal funding from what he calls “anarchist” cities.

Trump has ordered all federal agencies to send reports to the White House within 14 days, laying out funds that can be “redirected.” His memo singled out Seattle, Portland, Washington D.C. and New York City.

The president tweeted that his administration “will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking federal dollars.”

My Administration will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking Federal dollars while they let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses. We’re putting them on notice today. @RussVought45 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Washington Governor Jay Inslee called it a “sham,” adding that it is just “the latest baseless, pretty and divisive move by President Trump to distract from his failure to protect Americans from COVID-19.”

This illegal memorandum is a sham. It is just the latest baseless, petty and divisive move by President Trump to distract from his abject failure to protect Americans from COVID-19. https://t.co/eLHVI4j1OJ — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 3, 2020

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan also slammed the president, tweeting “The only anarchy zone in America, where the rule of law is disregarded, is at the White House.”