Inslee expected to ease restrictions on residential construction

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce today the easing of restrictions on residential construction amid the statewide stay-home order.

Inslee is holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. He’ll be speaking alongside leaders in the building and construction industry.

His press conference comes after Inslee announced Tuesday that the state was moving toward a gradual reopening of residential construction, outdoor recreation and elective surgeries.

Any reopening of construction sites will come with strict health and safety requirements, including:

PPE for all workers

New training

A log of all site visitors

Social distancing

Inslee said the the state health officer believes the spread of COVID-19 is likely declining in Washington state, based on data on hospitalizations, confirmed cases and deaths, but he still urged caution.

Residential construction is among the long list of businesses considered non-essential and forced to close under the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.

He’s facing growing unrest and opposition to the stay-home orders, including from the Snohomish County sheriff, Republican state lawmakers and county government officials in eastern Washington.

