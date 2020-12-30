Inslee extends “Stay Safe–Stay Healthy” proclamation by a week

In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday that his “Stay Safe–Stay Healthy” proclamation will be extended by one week through January 11.

This proclamation is most prominent for restricting indoor dining and businesses from operating as usual. Furthermore, movie theatres, museums, fitness centers, and just about all non-essential indoor businesses remain prohibited.

“Our consistent mission has been keeping Washingtonians safe and ensuring health care system and hospital capacity,” Inslee said. “We understand the profound impact COVID is having on our healthcare system, families and businesses, but I am heartened by the number of Washingtonians who continue to do the right thing. If we continue distancing from others, wearing facial coverings and avoiding social gatherings, we will make it to the other side of this pandemic together.”

Inslee’s proclamation wasn’t altered in content — Only in the expiration date. The Governor initially declared the State of Emergency for Washington on February 29, 2020. Washington was the first state to receive a positive coronavirus case in the continental United States in mid-January of 2020.

In the Tri-Cities specifically, almost 20,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported by public health officials. Though small businesses and local business owners/employees are suffering, COVID-19 rates are steadily growing in the area.

On the bright side, Inslee’s press release noted that he plans to introduce a new re-opening plan next week. It’s said that this plan will provide an avenue for businesses and employees impacted by the “Stay Safe–Stay Healthy” proclamation to re-open safely.

Inslee’s full proclamation is available to read here.

