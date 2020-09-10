Inslee ‘heartbroken’ to hear of toddler’s death in Cold Springs Fire

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee said he is heartbroken to hear about the loss of a 1-year-old boy to the Cold Springs Fire.

Uriel Hyland was killed and his parents severely burned while trying to escape the fire earlier this week.

Jake and Jamie Hyland remain in critical condition in the ICU at Harborview.

Inslee released the following statement Thursday morning:

“Trudi and I were heartbroken to hear about the loss of this child in the wildfires that have ravaged our state. “There is nothing I can say that can ease the pain from a loss of this magnitude. This child’s family and community will never be the same. And neither will countless others who are reeling from the utter devastation these wildfires are leaving in their wake. “I send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of this child and am keeping their parents in my mind as they work toward recovery in intensive care.”

The governor is scheduled to visit Malden, the site of another devastating wildfire, on Thursday afternoon.

