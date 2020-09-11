Inslee issues proclamation waiving truck driver hour limitations for fire retardant deliveries

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Cal Fire

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee on Friday issued a proclamation suspending hour limitations for truck drivers who are delivering fire retardant.

Fire retardant powder is currently in high demand as wildfires ravage the Pacific Northwest. The powder is produced outside of Washington state and therefore must be driven in by trucks.

“There are currently insufficient drivers to ensure timely delivery of fire retardant within the maximum number of driving hours allowed by state law,” a release from Inslee’s office said.

Read the full proclamation here.