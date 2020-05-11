Inslee, state leaders join Western States to request $1 trillion in congressional aid

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee, State House Speaker Laurie Jenkins and Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig joined governors and leaders across California, Colorado, Oregon and Nevada on Monday, urging Congress to $1 trillion in relief to state and local governments.

This comes as many states prepare to roll out, or have already enacted, plans to reopen. Now, they are asking congressional leadership to provide direct and flexible relief to governments recovering from COVID-19.

“Without federal support, states and cities will be forced to make impossible decisions—like whether to fund critical public healthcare that will help us recover, or prevent layoffs of teachers, police officers, firefighters and other first responders,” reads the joint letter. “And, without additional assistance, the very programs that will help people get back to work – like job training and help for small business owners – will be forced up on the chopping block.”

Many local governments, especially in Washington, have been pressuring the state to reopen sooner, or provide fast-track options for counties faring the pandemic better.

“Red and blue states alike all are faced with the same COVID-19 math, as are Democratic and Republican mayors across our states,” the joint letter continues. “The moment requires unprecedented partnership from all of us—across every level of government and across party.”

