‘We have not identified that’: Despite statewide progression, Inslee’s plans for Phase 3 remain unclear

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Image Credit: The Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced the state has “not identified” what Phase 3 would look like during a press conference on Tuesday. Now, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is calling for some collaboration when it comes to making those plans.

“Eastern WA deserves a seat at the table to help develop a plan to safely move forward!,” Woodward tweeted at the governor Tuesday evening.

The last of Washington’s eight regions officially stepped into Phase 2 on Sunday. Despite this, plans to move forward remain unclear.

“We have not identified that,” Inslee said during Tuesday’s press conference, when asked about plans for Phase 3. “We just put the finishing touches on Phase 2.”

Inslee added he’s pleased with increased business activity, as well as decreasing COVID cases, but that health officials are still monitoring how conditions continue to develop before determining future reopening plans.

“We also want to see some science on the effectiveness of these vaccines against these new variants,” Inslee added.

The response came on the heels of a press conference where Inslee announced adjusted guidance to get more students back into classrooms statewide.

The adjusted guidelines align with a previous announcement from the CDC supporting a safe return to schools.

