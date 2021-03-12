Gov. Inslee, state superintendent Reykdal to give update on reopening schools

Ted S. Warren Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, left, talks with a student as teacher Alyson Lykken, center, looks on, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, during a visit to a low-incidence disability classroom at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will hold a news conference with state Superintendent Chris Reykdal on Friday to give an update on reopening schools.

Swedish Director of Pediatrics Dr. Nwando Anyaoku and Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Peter Asante will also join. Over the past few months, schools across the state have slowly been bringing students back to the classroom, with a focus on younger students.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee recently followed the President’s directive, accelerating teachers and school faculty into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. This provides a gateway for teachers and at-risk school staff members to inoculate themselves before returning to classrooms.

This was the intention of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown from the jump, prioritizing educators and school staff over many others in an attempt to get children back into classrooms. Governor Inslee followed her lead as soon as President Biden called on state leaders to make this shift.

In February, the Centers for Disease Control released new information indicating that in-person learning can be done as long as safety precautions – like masking and social distancing – are enforced. In his address Thursday night, President Joe Biden also pushed for K-8 schools to reopen.

