Gov. Inslee, state superintendent Reykdal to give update on reopening schools
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will hold a news conference with state Superintendent Chris Reykdal on Friday to give an update on reopening schools.
Swedish Director of Pediatrics Dr. Nwando Anyaoku and Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Peter Asante will also join. Over the past few months, schools across the state have slowly been bringing students back to the classroom, with a focus on younger students.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee recently followed the President’s directive, accelerating teachers and school faculty into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. This provides a gateway for teachers and at-risk school staff members to inoculate themselves before returning to classrooms.
RELATED: Rite Aid extends vaccination efforts to include educators, school staff
This was the intention of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown from the jump, prioritizing educators and school staff over many others in an attempt to get children back into classrooms. Governor Inslee followed her lead as soon as President Biden called on state leaders to make this shift.
In February, the Centers for Disease Control released new information indicating that in-person learning can be done as long as safety precautions – like masking and social distancing – are enforced. In his address Thursday night, President Joe Biden also pushed for K-8 schools to reopen.
KAPP-KVEW with live-stream this video here on YakTriNews.com and on KAPP-KVEW+.
CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Concerning virus variants, mutation emerge in Oregon
- Yakima County jail has 59 inmates, 14 staff with COVID-19
- Gov. Jay Inslee visits TC, says ‘kids need to be back in schools’
- Advocacy group works to solve childcare access issues in Benton and Franklin counties
RELATED: Benton County Fairgrounds hit 30,000 vaccination milestone
RELATED: Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems
RELATED: Washington named the best state in U.S. for second year in a row
RELATED: Newhouse joins Republicans in requesting hearings on border crisis
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.