Inslee to announce changes to vaccine administration, new statewide vaccine distribution partnership plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee is set to announce a series of changes to the state’s coronavirus vaccine administration during a news conference on Monday.

He is also set to unveil a new statewide public-private partnership for the state’s vaccine distribution plan and will be joined by the president of Microsoft, as well as the CEO of Starbucks and several Washington-based healthcare leaders.

The news conference is set for 3:00 p.m. and will be carried live on YakTriNews.com