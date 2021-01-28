WATCH AT 2:30: Inslee to give update on state’s reopening plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will give an update on the state’s reopening plan Thursday afternoon.

The press briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

The announcement of the news conference comes shortly after Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig mentioned the governor would be making changes to allow “additional” opening across the state.

During a virtual Town Hall Wednesday night, Billig said the the changes will allow a little more “flexibility” in regard to the required metrics each region must meet to advance to the next phase of the reopening plan.

Inslee will be joined by Lacy Fehrenbach, assistant secretary of health, and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

KAPP-KVEW will stream the news conference live on YakTriNews.com