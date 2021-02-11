WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jay Inslee provides update on Washington re-opening plans

Image Credit: Ted S. Warren FILE - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wears a mask as he speaks during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee is set to address Washington on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. PST. The Governor is slated to discuss the re-opening guidelines in place for the state of Washington and its eight regions.

The Governor is also expected to address rental and business assistance for small businesses and low-income families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With costs adding up in a damaged economy, citizens throughout the state of Washington are struggling to meet their monthly rent payments without sacrificing necessities for their families.

Additionally, the Governor will address the ongoing response to the pandemic through the lens of vaccinations. The Benton County Fairgrounds is home to one of the state’s four primary mass vaccination sites at this time. Through the early stages of statewide mass vaccinations, the Benton County site continues to post incredible rates of vaccination.

Up to this point, more than 10,000 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccination at the Benton County Fairgrounds. The third week of operations at the site opened up on Tuesday and will run through Saturday, February 13 for this week. However, officials at the site say they’re carefully anticipating guidance from the state’s health officials on administering the second dose of many patient’s vaccinations.

Earlier today, it was announced that a bill proposing $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding was approved by the Washington Legislature. Now, it heads to Gov. Inslee for his seal of approval. The Governor isn’t expected to discuss this bill during today’s press conference, but it isn’t outside the realm of possibility either.

Gov. Inslee will be joined by four key individuals: Lisa Brown, Director of the Department of Commerce, David Schumacher, Director of the Office of Financial Management, Lacy Fehrenbach, Deputy Secretary for COVID response from the DOH and Nick Streuli, Executive Director of External Affairs for the Governor’s Office.

