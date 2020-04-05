Inslee: Washington will return 400 ventilators to New York, other states

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced Sunday that Washington will be returning 400 ventilators to states hit hardest by COVID-19.

“Every state in America is united in the fight to save the lives of our people,” Inslee tweeted. “Though our mission is the same, our needs are different.” Every state in America is united in the fight to save the lives of our people. Though our mission is the same, our needs are different. Today, Washington is returning 400 ventilators so states like New York and others can have them.#WeGotThisWA #StayHomeStayHealthy — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 5, 2020

Inslee says that states like New York, which have been battered by the coronavirus, will receive these ventilators.

“We can do this because Washingtonians are heeding the call to stay home,” said Inslee, explaining that social distancing is “saving lives here in WA and around the country.”

