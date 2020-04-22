Inslee: Washington won’t be able to lift many restrictions by May 4

David Mann by David Mann

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee addressed the public Tuesday to lay out a plan for Washington state’s recovery from the coronavirus.

Inslee said he will not be lifting many restrictions that are currently in place under his stay-at-home order by May 4, when the order is scheduled to expire. He said certain things that are essential to the public’s wellbeing, such as surgeries and outdoor recreation, may be allowed again soon.

Inslee continued by saying that recovery efforts will begin with widely available testing and contact tracing. He said between state and local jurisdictions, there will be 1,500 workers solely dedicated to contact tracing by mid-May.

He said Washington should be processing 20,000-30,000 tests per day and called for the federal government to help meet that goal.

Gov. Jay Inslee will address the public today at 5:00 pm to lay out a plan for Washington state recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak. Posted by Governor Jay Inslee on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Citing scientific data, Inslee said lifting all restrictions even two weeks from now would be “disastrous” for the state and would reverse the public’s progress in flattening the curve.

In workplaces, practices like physical distancing, screening of employees, rigorous cleaning and teleworking will be necessary for quite some time, he said.

Inslee said one of the greatest challenges will be helping those who need help because of the coronavirus pandemic’s damage to the economy.

He said the state must bolster its food banks to make sure every Washingtonian has food on the table. He also said the state must protect the ability for people to have safe housing and access to mental health services.

“[The coronavirus] is going to effect our daily lives in many ways for months, and we have to be aware that it could come back at us in waves. But our performance as a state has been exemplary to date, and we should have confidence in our ability to act decisively in the days to come.”

Inslee said there will need to be infrastructure in place for people to communicate better online for social, educational and business purposes.

He said state and community leaders across the state will need to come together to build a consensus on a “safe and sustainable recovery.”

Comments

comments